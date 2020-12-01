Bicycle fix-it stations provided by NET Health at Tyler Parks

TYLER — NET Health and the Tyler Parks and Rec Department have come together in an effort to secure funds for 10 bicycle fix-it stations. The fix-it stations were purchased thanks to grant funds from the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program. The stations will be placed at Tyler parks near trails and will include all tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes. The bicycle fix-it stations will be installed at various Tyler Parks over the next few months, including the following:

Rose Rudman Trail and South Tyler Trails

Legacy Trail

Faulkner Nature Trails

Lindsey Mountain Bike Trails

Glass Recreation Center

Bergfeld Park

Contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 531-1370 or email abennis@tylertexas.com, for more information.