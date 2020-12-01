San Antonio man arrested in connection with Tyler shooting

TYLER — A San Antonio man is charged with murder for his alleged connection to a shooting in Tyler back in July. According to our news partner KETK, Trey Barreau, 23, was taken into custody Monday night after a warrant for his arrest was issued by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen. He is now being held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond. On July 9, 21-year-old Draveon McCullough was found dead with a gunshot wound on West Vance Street in Tyler. Police say that McCullough had pointed a gun at a homeowner and then a fight broke out. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed. When officers arrived on the scene, they found “a substantial amount of narcotics.” 21-year-old Kevondus Brantley, Tyler, was arrested November 19 in connection to the shooting.