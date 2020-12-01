Advertisement

Meadow Walker honors her late father on seventh anniversary of his death

L-R - Similce Diesel, Meadow Walker -- Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation(LOS ANGELES) -- It's been seven years since The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker unexpectedly died in a car crash at age 40. His daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram yesterday to mark the solemn date and celebrate her dad's life.

Meadow, who is now 22, shared a sweet photo on Monday of her much younger self cuddled against her father's chest for a nap.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," she noted in the caption. "Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world."

"Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping," she signed off with.

Friends of her family immediately flooded the comment section with memories of the late actor and words of encouragement for the young woman.

Actress and fellow Furious series star Nathalie Emmanuel expressed to Meadow, "We miss him so much. Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

"We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday," wrote Tyrese "Uncle Ty" Gibson, another Furious alum. "Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this."

Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, when Meadow was just 15.

By Megan Stone

