RIP “Jeans Guy” — Errant ‘Mandalorian’ crew member is deleted
Posted/updated on:
November 30, 2020 at
1:23 pm
Disney+(LOS ANGELES) -- Gone, but not forgotten. That's the fate of "Jeans Guy," the name fans had given to a crew member who accidentally appeared in a frame of a recent episode of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian: as we expected, he has been digitally deleted.
The crew member appeared in the background of a shootout between director/co-star Carl Weathers' episode of the series, "The Siege," and spawned immediate fandom in the form of mock action figures and potential cosplay.
Alas, he's no more -- at least officially. As of this weekend, he no longer appears in the show, thanks to some digital wizardry from the folks at Lucasfilm.
RIP “Jeans Guy” — Errant ‘Mandalorian’ crew member is deleted
Posted/updated on:
November 30, 2020 at
1:23 pm
Disney+(LOS ANGELES) -- Gone, but not forgotten. That's the fate of "Jeans Guy," the name fans had given to a crew member who accidentally appeared in a frame of a recent episode of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian: as we expected, he has been digitally deleted.
The crew member appeared in the background of a shootout between director/co-star Carl Weathers' episode of the series, "The Siege," and spawned immediate fandom in the form of mock action figures and potential cosplay.
Alas, he's no more -- at least officially. As of this weekend, he no longer appears in the show, thanks to some digital wizardry from the folks at Lucasfilm.