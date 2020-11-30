Advertisement

RIP “Jeans Guy” — Errant ‘Mandalorian’ crew member is deleted

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2020 at 1:23 pm

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) -- Gone, but not forgotten. That's the fate of "Jeans Guy," the name fans had given to a crew member who accidentally appeared in a frame of a recent episode of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian: as we expected, he has been digitally deleted.

The crew member appeared in the background of a shootout between director/co-star Carl Weathers' episode of the series, "The Siege," and spawned immediate fandom in the form of mock action figures and potential cosplay.

Alas, he's no more -- at least officially. As of this weekend, he no longer appears in the show, thanks to some digital wizardry from the folks at Lucasfilm.

By Stephen Iervolino

