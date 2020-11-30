Rotary “Drive-Thru” Christmas Parade logo contest winner

TYLER — The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler has announced the 2020 RCOT Christmas Parade Logo Contest winner, Toni J. Beasley. The organization is also thanking its honorable mention, Freya Park, for her submission. The “Drive-Thru” Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, has over 60 entries. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 10:00 a.m. Organizers are asking attendees to enter the parade route from the Gentry and North Broadway intersection.

If you have additional questions about the parade logo contest or registration, here are your contact options:

Rotary Parade Chair Ashlea L. Wilson at ashleawilson@uttyler.edu or 817-996-1898

Rotary Admin. Assistant Holly Lewis at tylerrotaryaa@outlook.com or 903-714-4472

Visit the registration site, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-rotary-clubs-of-tyler-christmas-parade-tickets-119257565589.