Free COVID-19 testing locations in East Texas

EAST TEXAS — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has resumed operation of FREE COVID-19 tests, whether you have symptoms or if you have no symptoms. All TDEM testing locations are walk-in sites and you must wear a face covering upon entry. Each of the sites will collect oral saliva samples that will be sent to a testing laboratory to undergo PCR analysis to determine COVID-19 infection at the moment the samples were collected. Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health. Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line, persons must provide a working cell phone number and results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health.

For each of the free COVID-19 testing locations, it is advised that you do not eat, drink, or smoke anything at least 20 minutes before your scheduled appointment. To register for a free appointment, visiti GoGetTested.com

November 30th and December 2nd – 231 North Hood Street in Tatum

December 7th and December 9th – 505 South Meadowbrook Drive in Overton

Every Tuesday and Every Thursdays only at the Palestine Civic Center – 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine

Every Friday in Kilgore at the Chandler Street Church of Christ – 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore

Monday through Friday each week at the Tyler Senior Center – 1519 Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler