Chrissy Teigen urges to “normalize formula” after opening up about breastfeeding struggles

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2020 at 8:11 am

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) -- Chrissy Teigen is hoping that, by opening up about her breastfeeding struggles, she can help break down the stigma regarding breast milk versus formula.

In a lengthy Twitter discussion, the Bring the Funny host called to "normalize formula."

"Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot," Teigen continued in a followup tweet. She also pointed out that pushing breastfeeding can have unintended consequences on a new mom's confidence.

"People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," the Cravings author wrote, adding that no matter what side of the argument a parent is on, "Your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."

Teigen then explained that, when her children were infants, she used to spend a great deal of time pumping on the "highest mode," and "it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!"

"The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much," the 35-year-old model implored. "I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."

This isn't the first time Teigen has advocated for mothers. She recently defended Meghan Markle from critics after the duchess opened up about her miscarriage, weeks after Teigen suffered her own pregnancy loss.

Teigen is the mom of Luna and Miles -- four and two, respectively -- whom she shares with husband John Legend.

By Megan Stone

