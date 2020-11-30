(NEW YORK) -- Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are some of the most sought after gifts this holiday season. But both video game consoles are nearly impossible to get and sell out within seconds when they become available online. As ABC News’ Becky Worley explains in the video below, it appears “Grinch bots” are to blame:

Online scalpers using bots to snatch up PS5, Xbox Series X consoles

November 30, 2020

Francesco Cantone / EyeEm/Getty ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are some of the most sought after gifts this holiday season. But both video game consoles are nearly impossible to get and sell out within seconds when they become available online.



As ABC News’ Becky Worley explains in the video below, it appears “Grinch bots” are to blame:

