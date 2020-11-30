Advertisement

Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis and others honor Chadwick Boseman on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2020 at 7:20 am

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- Hail to the king! Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o and others paid tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on Sunday, which would have been the actor's 44th birthday.

Boseman passed away in August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday. Miss you," Boseman's Black Panther co-star and close friend Jordan captioned a photo on Instagram of the two of them hugging each other.

"Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman," Nyong'o wrote alongside a shot of the two dressed in formal attire.

"Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you," Davis -- who stars opposite Boseman in his posthumously released film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, captioned a gif on Instagram of the actor being showered in confetti.

Boseman's Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo shared an Instagram video of Chadwick warmly being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by his Endgame crew and co-stars on set. "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman," Ruffalo wrote. "Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

"Happy birthday my friend. I know the angels are celebrating on high with you today. Miss you every day," Josh Gad captioned a photo of him posing with Boseman.

Common tweeted, "Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP."

By George Costantino

