Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved

Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolvedPosted/updated on: November 30, 2020 at 7:50 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is returning to Washington for one last attempt at deal-making this year. The only absolute must-do is preventing a government shutdown on Dec. 11. But lawmakers are also debating whether to deliver another round of coronavirus relief before President Donald Trump leaves office. A virus bill would provide funding for vaccines and testing, for reopening schools and for helping small businesses. But the parties remain divided on the details and the cost.