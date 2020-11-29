Hit-N-Run pedestrian fatality in Van Zandt County

CANTON — DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH 198 south west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County. Preliminary information indicates that the driver of a vehicle was traveling north on SH 198 and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The driver fled the scene. Steven Lynn Chambless, 58, of Canton was identified as the pedestrian. Judge Sandra Plaster pronounced Chambless dead at the scene and he was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton. This is an active investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available.