Police: Texas officers shoot man who approached with knife

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of San Angelo say officers fatally shot a man after he approached them with a knife during a domestic violence call. Police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release that officers were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a home after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside. Police arrived to find a woman and 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez. Police say officers shot Mendez after he displayed a knife during an altercation and “less lethal devices” didn’t stop him. Mendez died of his injuries at a hospital. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome.