Nursing program receives $90,000 grant

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Nursing Program has been awarded a $90,000 grant from the Nursing Innovation Grant Program. Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board awarded the money to the school. According to the college the THECB created the grant program to “support clinical learning experiences to mitigate impediments due to COVID-19.” The money awarded will be used to purchase additional equipment that will allow for an increase in simulation hours for KC nursing students.