‘Drive thru Nativity’ coming to church in Athens

ATHENS — Living for the Brand Cowboy Church is presenting a live nativity next Saturday night. The drive thru style presentation will feature live animals, while the nativity is played out. Attendees are invited to the free event, entering off loop 7. The Christmas story will be looped over instrumental music, on a low power FM signal, 88.3. The church said they wanted to provide a safe environment for guests and this venue will offer participants the chance to see, hear, and remain safe. For more details click the link. https://fb.me/e/1UGIyeR55.