RUSK COUNTY — Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday. According to a post from the Rusk County OEM, the fire happened on CR 228D in Rusk County. at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. It is unknown whether any injuries took place. HFD reported the fire was quickly contained and shortly under control. Officials remained on the scene until the fire was completely extinquished.