Forgivable loans available eligible in Longview

LONGVIEW — Small business and nonprofit organizations that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Longview, are encouraged to apply for a new grant program that will provide zero-interest forgivable loans of up to $30,000. Qualified applicants must demonstrate significant loss of revenue due to the crisis, with priority given to the most vulnerable businesses and organizations. Additional eligibility restrictions apply.

The City of Longview Community Development division will oversee the distribution of $327,641 through the program officially known as the City of Longview COVID-19 Response and Recovery Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program (RRSFLP). The available funds were provided by the Coronavirus, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted by the United States Congress, which included supplemental funds for use by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.