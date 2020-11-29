Hawkins Chamber Building hit by vehicle, Police seeking community input

HAWKINS — The Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed until a structural engineer can clear the building as safe. In a chamber post Saturday, the organization said that sometime over the holiday weekend, someone jumped the curb, ran over the mailbox and slammed into the building. White paint was left behind after hitting it hard enough to put a hole in the building. The Chamber is inviting the public to come forward with information about the wreck by contacting them or the Hawkins Police department.