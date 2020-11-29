Today is Sunday November 29, 2020

Hawkins Chamber Building hit by vehicle, Police seeking community input

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2020 at 6:17 pm
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed until a structural engineer can clear the building as safe. In a chamber post Saturday, the organization said that sometime over the holiday weekend, someone jumped the curb, ran over the mailbox and slammed into the building. White paint was left behind after hitting it hard enough to put a hole in the building. The Chamber is inviting the public to come forward with information about the wreck by contacting them or the Hawkins Police department.

