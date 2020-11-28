2 brothers shot minutes apart in Longview just blocks apart

LONGVIEW — Two brothers were shot in Longview at two Birdsong Street addresses Friday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK,police say these are related incidents, after being called to a home in the 800 block of Birdsong at 12:50 p.m. on a report that a shooting had taken place. Around 15 minutes later, police were called to a second shooting at the intersection of Birdsong and Mobberly streets. Both men are expected to make a full recovery. As of Friday night, no one had been arrested in connection with these incidents. Police are asking for help in learning more. You are urged to call 903-237-1199 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.