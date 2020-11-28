Fighting fire before it starts

EAST TEXAS — With cooler temperatures and decorating for the holidays, fire season is here as well. According to our news partner KETK, Thanksgiving day, Van Zandt county faced two catastrophic house fires. Earlier this month, there were 3 fires in one night in Tyler, given the season there will be more before year’s end. The American Red Cross East Texas is reminding residents of things to be mindful of over the next few weeks, during the peak time of fire season.

Cooking

When it comes to cooking and baking up some love this Christmas and Holiday season, it’s important that you “…keep an eye on what you fry, in other words, don’t leave food unattended.” This all according to East Texas Executive Director, Tammy Prater with the American Red Cross.

One small distraction like when “….we turn away, the phone rings, the kids are screaming in the other room…,” can lead to catastrophe said Prater. She also warned against leaving flammable items close to the stove.

According to Prater, “last week we responded to seven house fires. House fires, they happen, they happen right here in East Texas, they can happen to you.”

Space Heaters

What’s commonly used to stay warm, can be dangerous if not used correctly. “Across the nation, once wintertime hits space heater fires, fires that are related to either space heaters or some type of alternative heating, other than your normal furnace. we see an increase in those types of fires.” Josh Sittler, Battalion Chief, Honey Creek Fire Department

As cool weather goes hand in hand with the holiday season, it’s important to make sure your heating device is away from any blankets, curtains, debris, or clutter. Remember to plug it directly into an outlet, not into an extension cord, and turn it off before you go to bed.

Christmas Trees

Christmas is a time for family and giving, but it’s unfortunately known as one of the busiest seasons for the fire department. With all the presents and hustle and bustle, it can be easy to overlook something you normally wouldn’t, like fire safety.

When picking a tree this season, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. Also, when placing the tree inside your home, make sure it’s far from any type of heat source: radiators, fireplaces, candles, lights, etc. It’s also important to water it each day to prevent it from getting dry.