Coronavirus continues to strain Texas hospitals

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The surging coronavirus continued to strain hospitals in Texas Friday, as some hard-hit parts of the state remained under curfews aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend. State health authorities reported more than 8,500 people hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 Friday, a drop from 8,700 Thursday. The figure is up more than 50% from a month ago. State data show limited intensive-care unit capacity in regions including the Texas Panhandle and El Paso area. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and another 51 deaths.