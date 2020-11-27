Harrison County officer injured making arrests after man killed at ‘party event’

MARSHALL — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in Harrison County. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened at a ‘party event’ near the intersection of Loop 281 and I20. The victim, was not immediately identified, died of a gunshot wound at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital. The shooting occurred at what the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is describing as a “party event” near the intersection of Loop 281 and Interstate 20.

A Longview Police Department officer assisting deputies at the location of the shooting suffered a broken ankle when he tried to break up a fight and make an arrest. Devin Lloyd, 27, of Dallas, was jailed on resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant. Bond was set at $103,000. Anyone with information about what happened can anonymously contact Harrison County Investigators at 903-923-4000.