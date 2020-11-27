KC partner with Aramark in new department

KILGORE — Kilgore College is very familiar with Aramark having used the company for its food, dining and catering services for over a quarter of a century. Now the college is entering a partnership with the company that will provide custodial, grounds and facility maintenance services through 2023. The result comes about after a collaborative request for proposals process including input from students, faculty and staff. Aramark serves hundreds of educational institutions, sports teams and businesses around the world.