Today is Friday November 27, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

KC partner with Aramark in new department

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Kilgore College is very familiar with Aramark having used the company for its food, dining and catering services for over a quarter of a century. Now the college is entering a partnership with the company that will provide custodial, grounds and facility maintenance services through 2023. The result comes about after a collaborative request for proposals process including input from students, faculty and staff. Aramark serves hundreds of educational institutions, sports teams and businesses around the world.

Advertisement

KC partner with Aramark in new department

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Kilgore College is very familiar with Aramark having used the company for its food, dining and catering services for over a quarter of a century. Now the college is entering a partnership with the company that will provide custodial, grounds and facility maintenance services through 2023. The result comes about after a collaborative request for proposals process including input from students, faculty and staff. Aramark serves hundreds of educational institutions, sports teams and businesses around the world.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement