Socially distanced Santa arrives at Broadway Square Mall

Socially distanced Santa arrives at Broadway Square MallPosted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 12:41 pm
TYLER — Santa arrived in Tyler, at Broadway Square Mall, on Friday. According to the local shopping complex, reservations for safe and socially-distanced visits with Santa are strongly encouraged. Organizers says Santa and his helpers will be wearing a mask throughout the duration of the visit. If you would like to reserve a spot, you can contact Broadway Square Mall or click the link: https://bddy.me/3o1QtrM.