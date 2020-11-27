Advertisement

Denver Broncos the latest NFL team hampered by coronavirus

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm

By CARMEN COX, ABC News

(DENVER) -- More positive COVID-19 tests forced the Denver Broncos to cancel Friday's practice. This is the third time the Broncos have cancelled practice because of the coronavirus.



NFL medical staff initially cleared the team to practice on Thanksgiving after moving quarterback Jeff Driskel to the reserve/COVID-19 list the same day, ESPN reports. It was unclear whether Driskel had tested positive for coronavirus or was listed as a close contact of another positive tester.



On Friday, one player and two Broncos staffers tested positive, according to a team statement, prompting the team to cancel practice and close its training facility. The team said the coaching staff will meet virtually with players.

Despite the cancelled practice time, the Broncos plan to play Sunday's scheduled game at Empower Field at Mile High against the New Orleans Saints.



