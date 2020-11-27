Free hot meals passed out drive-thru style in Longview

LONGVIEW — A Longview councilman, Wray Wade remains committed to a tradition of passing out free Thanksgiving meals. Due to the coronavirus, community members drove through the Broughton Recreation Center, for a hot free meal. Janice Tolbert told our news partner KETK, “It’s beautiful to see people lined up wanting to get a plate of food. It’s beautiful to be serving alongside other people in the community, people who actually have a heart for service. It’s all about spreading love, and fellow-shipping with one another even though we are socially distanced.” Wade said turnout was great and plans to continue the tradition again next year.