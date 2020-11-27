USPS urges community to send cards and packages early

East Texas — Many expect more holiday gifts and greetings to be sent through the mail this year, as more and more people expect to hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. The Postal Service expects an increases in volume, but says they have 644,000 employees dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays. Seasonal workers are hired when and where needed, and technology has been expanded to enhance package tracking throughout the USPS processing and transportation networks.

Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

USPS Key Shipping Dates (Domestic):

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service