JodiJacobson/iStock By NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Before making a Pilgrim sandwich or a turkey pot pie, be sure to check guidelines for the fridge life of your favorite Thanksgiving eats. Here's how long your leftovers will last in the fridge, freezer or both, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Turkey Lasts four days in the fridge. Four months in freezer for best quality -- after four months it can dry out and lose flavor. How to store turkey: Cut leftover turkey into small pieces and store separately in small containers. Gravy Up to four days in fridge. Up to four months in freezer. Reheat gravy by bringing to a rolling boil. Cover to heat all the way through. Homemade cranberry sauce A week to 10 days in fridge. Freezing not recommended. Canned cranberry sauce Refrigerate after opening. Lasts one to two weeks. Freezing not recommended. Potatoes and yams Four days in fridge. Up to two months in freezer. Stuffing Up to four days in fridge. Two to three months months in freezer. Pies Fruit pies can be kept at room temperature for two days, according to Bettycrocker.com. They can then be stored in the fridge, loosely covered, for up to two more days. An unbaked crust will keep for two months in the freezer, while a baked crust will keep for four months. More tips...

Advertisement

Here’s how long Thanksgiving leftovers last

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 8:07 am

JodiJacobson/iStockBy NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Before making a Pilgrim sandwich or a turkey pot pie, be sure to check guidelines for the fridge life of your favorite Thanksgiving eats.



Here's how long your leftovers will last in the fridge, freezer or both, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:



Turkey



Lasts four days in the fridge. Four months in freezer for best quality -- after four months it can dry out and lose flavor.



How to store turkey: Cut leftover turkey into small pieces and store separately in small containers.



Gravy



Up to four days in fridge. Up to four months in freezer.



Reheat gravy by bringing to a rolling boil. Cover to heat all the way through.



Homemade cranberry sauce



A week to 10 days in fridge. Freezing not recommended.



Canned cranberry sauce



Refrigerate after opening. Lasts one to two weeks. Freezing not recommended.



Potatoes and yams



Four days in fridge. Up to two months in freezer.



Stuffing



Up to four days in fridge. Two to three months months in freezer.



Pies



Fruit pies can be kept at room temperature for two days, according to Bettycrocker.com. They can then be stored in the fridge, loosely covered, for up to two more days. An unbaked crust will keep for two months in the freezer, while a baked crust will keep for four months.



More tips...

Refrigerate all leftovers within two hours at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.

Leftovers should always be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back