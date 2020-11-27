Scoreboard roundup — 11/26/20
Posted/updated on:
November 27, 2020 at
7:27 am
iStockBy ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Houston 41, Detroit 25
Washington 41, Dallas 16
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 102, Kansas 90
Villanova 83, Arizona State 74
Illinois 97, Chicago State 38
West Virginia 78, VCU 66
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
