Today is Friday November 27, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 11/26/20

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 7:27 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Houston 41, Detroit 25
Washington 41, Dallas 16

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 102, Kansas 90
Villanova 83, Arizona State 74
Illinois 97, Chicago State 38
West Virginia 78, VCU 66

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

