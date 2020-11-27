iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Houston 41, Detroit 25 Washington 41, Dallas 16 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 102, Kansas 90 Villanova 83, Arizona State 74 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 West Virginia 78, VCU 66 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 11/26/20

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2020 at 7:27 am

iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston 41, Detroit 25

Washington 41, Dallas 16



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 102, Kansas 90

Villanova 83, Arizona State 74

Illinois 97, Chicago State 38

West Virginia 78, VCU 66



