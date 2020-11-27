Texas Panhandle mayor battling cancer says she has COVID-19

AMARILLO (AP) – A Texas Panhandle mayor who’s battling cancer and whose city is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases has announced she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said Wednesday her husband tested positive last week. Nelson got an initial negative test but after her symptoms worsened, she got another test and it came back positive. Nelson says her family is doing fine and she asked residents to think about her experience with an initial negative test in deciding whether to get together with family members who may be at risk for the virus.