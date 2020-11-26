Advertisement

Report: More positive COVID-19 cases identified among Ravens team

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2020 at 6:56 pm

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- More positive cases of COVID-19 have reportedly been identified within the Baltimore Ravens organization.



Citing a source, ESPN reports the additional positive tests from Wednesday includes one Ravens player. That brings the total up to seven players who either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or were identified as close contacts.



Additionally, some members of the team's coaching and support staff have also tested positive for the virus, ESPN reports.



On Wednesday, the Ravens issued a statement saying the organization has "disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens." No further details were provided.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/EjDmDSt2Ky — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

Following the news that some Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the NFL announced on Wednesday that it would be moving Thursday night's game between Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Sunday afternoon.



In a statement, the league said it was postponing the game "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back