CR 2110 reopens in Smith County after repairs

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 2110 reopened just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. According to County Engineer Frank Davis, the road, South of Arp, between Texas Highway 135 and CR 2160, was closed last week for repairs. A large amount of debris from previous rains caused erosion to the bridge head-wall, where the bridge ties into the road and creek bank. Smith County Road and Bridge crews repaired the damage making safe for drivers.