Greenberg announces ground breaking for new plant

TYLER — Greenberg Smoked Turkey ships thousands of birds each year to customers across the nation. However, an explosion and fire earlier this month, destroyed two buildings, and most of the inventory for this year’s holiday feast. On Wednesday, the company posted a scheduled ground breaking for their new facility, that will take place on Nov. 30. The company statement went on to say, “Thank you for all the wonderful comments and words of encouragement!” The company’s website is now back up. “We are now accepting orders for the 2021 holiday season.”