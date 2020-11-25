Russo Bros. moves — Sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix hit ‘Extraction’; peek at Tom Holland’s ‘Cherry’

L-R Anthony Russo, Joe Russo/ABC(LOS ANGELES) — After helming the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are making new headlines.

Talk of a sequel to the Netflix hit Extraction began soon after the Joe Russo-penned movie drew big numbers for the streaming service after its April debut, but now it seems the follow-up to the Chris Hemsworth action film has a start date.

Based on the Ande Parks book Ciudad, the movie had the Thor series star playing strung-out mercenary Tyler Rake, who takes a high-risk job rescuing the son of a crime boss from a rival.

In an interview with Hemsworth’s Avengers series co-director, it appears things will get underway on the follow-up next spring.

Joe Russo tells Comicbook.com, “We’re in the script phase right now but we’re hoping to shoot that sometime next year. I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done.”

It’s not clear yet if the action movie’s director, Sam Hargrave, is set to return, and it’s also unclear whether the movie will be a sequel or a prequel, as the fate of Hemsworth’s character is left to a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair has released images from the Russo Bros.’ upcoming reunion with another Avengers series star, Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland.

Based on the bestselling novel by the same name from author Nico Walker, Cherry has Holland playing a former Army medic who returns from Iraq with PTSD, who falls into opioid addiction and a life of crime.

The movie will hit theaters on February 26, and then debut on AppleTV+ on March 12, 2021.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.