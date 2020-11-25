Police: Texas State defensive back shot dead in drug deal

AUSTIN (AP) – Officials say Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters has been fatally shot and two men have been arrested and charged in the killing. The San Marcos Police Department says officers responded to calls of shots fired at the Lodge Apartments in San Marcos on Tuesday evening after what witnesses described as a drug deal gone wrong. The officers found Winters with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho have been charged with capital murder in Winters’ death and are being held at the Hays County Jail.