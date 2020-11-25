Advertisement

Bill Murray’s brother Ed, inspiration for ‘Caddyshack’, has died

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2020 at 12:12 pm

Michael Reaves/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Ed Murray, the eldest of Bill Murray's five brothers and the inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack, has died.

On his William Murray Golf Instagram page, Murray noted the passing "with the heaviest of hearts," calling his brother a "legend."

The memorial says, "It was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf -- by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club -- at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)"

The post added, "Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University -- a scholarship awarded to golf caddies -- a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay."

The post goes on to note that, "Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well -- something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives."

Various sources give Ed Murray's age as either 75 or 76.

