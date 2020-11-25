Tragic accident claims life of 1-year-old

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A one-year-old girl died and her brother was also injured in a possible accidental shooting Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputies received a call at 5:15 p.m. for the call on Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms subdivision east of Forney. Department spokesman Jolie Stewart said that a girl had been shot in the head. The child died at the scene. Her 9-year-old sibling was checked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The children’s other sibling and a neighbor were also inside the house, and they were both minors. Officials did not mention who they believe shot the 1-year-old.