New certification for Executive Director in Tyler

TYLER — Cindy Smoak, Executive Director for SPORTyler and The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award has received the Certified Sports Event Executive certification. The accommodation was earned through Sports Events & Tourism Association after completing 32 credits through online and in person courses. The curriculum focuses on various topics related to the sports tourism industry including strategic planning, effective selling, event management, servicing sports events, crisis management, and more. The sports tourism industry in Tyler brings in more than $2 million in economic impact for the city each year.