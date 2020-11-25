Man arrested in connection to shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL — Several people were involved in an altercation at a Marshall gas station. After the confrontation, it is believed that Terrikk Tyrel Roberts drove to another party’s home where he shot at the residents in front of the house. No one was hit by the gunfire. Marshall police say Roberts was arrested on the charge of deadly conduct – discharging a firearm. At the time of his arrest, Roberts also had an outstanding warrant from Gregg County for Possession of Marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds. Roberts was transported to Harrison County Jail.