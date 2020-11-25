John Getty, grandson of tycoon J. Paul Getty, dies at age 52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – John Getty, a grandson of the late oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has died at age 52. Spokesman Nathan Ballard says John Getty died Nov. 20, in San Antonio, Texas. The cause of death was not released. He is survived by his daughter, Ivy Getty, and brothers Peter and Billy. Another brother, Andrew, died in 2015. His mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, died in September. His father, Gordon Getty, says in a statement that John Getty was a talented musician who loved his daughter beyond measure and will be deeply missed.