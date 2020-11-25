Shreveport man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Panola Deputy Dickerson

PANOLA COUNTY — The Shreveport man accused of killing a Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy pleaded not guilty to capital murder this week. According to our news partner KETK, Greggory Newson, 48, did so in a zoom meeting. Newson is accused in the shooting death of Deputy Chris Dickerson. During a traffic stop, Deputy Dickerson was shot 6 times, before Newson drove away. He was later caught and arrested in Louisiana.