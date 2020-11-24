Advertisement

Netflix pulls the plug on ‘Chappelle’s Show’ at Dave Chappelle’s request

November 24, 2020

Mathieu Bitton(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix has officially removed Dave Chappelle's comedy series, Chappelle's Show, from their platform after the comedian says he asked them to do so.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Chappelle shared a comedy set called "Unforgiven" where he explained his issues with his sketch comedy show being streamed without his permission.

“They [ViacomCBS] didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said in the video. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me."

"Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract," he continues. "But is that right? I didn’t think so either."

Dave says he was "furious" when he found out Netflix was streaming his show without his consent.

"How could they not– how could they not know?," he said. "So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Although Netflix was quick to acquiesce, the series, which was created, executive produced and headlined by Chappelle, is still available on several ViacomCBS brands, including its original home Comedy Central, CBS All Access, and now HBO Max.

As previously reported, Chappelle recently called out both Netflix and HBO Max for streaming Chappelle's Show during his Saturday Night Live hosting appearance on November 7.

By Candice Williams

