Amber Riley is engaged: “I’m looking at a man who changed my mind” about “love”

ABCAmber Riley is officially off the market and happily engaged to her boyfriend Desean Black.

The Glee actress and singer shared a romantic photo of herself and her fiance on Instagram, where she also posted a video of herself admiring her her soon-to-be hubby while showing off her stunning ring.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” wrote Riley. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this.”

She continued, “I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!”

In the comments, Lena Waithe, Gabrielle Union and Francia Raisa, as well as fellow Glee star Matthew Morrison, wished Riley well on her engagement.

Black shared the same post on his Instagram account, adding his own heartfelt message about the woman who he says brings him “unconditional love.”

“Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing,” he wrote. “Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away.”

“So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black,” he added. “#happilyengaged A king will always protect his queen.”

“Hi fiance,” wrote Riley in Black’s comments.

This past summer, Riley’s Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz also got engaged, to her boyfriend of two years, David Stanley.

By Rachel George

