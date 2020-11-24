Marshall police arrest suspected child predator

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department was assisted by DPS in the arrest of Dayton Shai Bonner of Longview. According to MPD Bonner was arrested on a second degree felony charge of criminal solicitation of a minor. Bonner was arrested at Kidsview Park in Longview and placed in the Harrison County jail. Police say the mother of a 13-year-old female, initialy complained that Bonner was sending sexually explicit messages to her daughter.

The mom gave MPD access to the social media accounts. DPS assisted the Marshall Police Department with this investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If found guilty Bonner could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.