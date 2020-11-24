Pete Davidson, Ed Asner and more starring in virtual reading of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Ed Asner Family Center(LOS ANGELES) — Perhaps it makes sense, considering his track record of dating A-list stars, but Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is going to star in It’s A Wonderful Life.

Davidson will fill Jimmy Stewart’s shoes in a star-studded live virtual reading of the film’s script on December 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

He will be joined by Maude Apatow, Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, Michael Shannon, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., and Ed Asner at the event, which will be hosted by Tom Bergeron. It benefits the Ed Asner Family Center, which is dedicated to people with special needs.

Tickets for the event are tax deductible and range from $50 to $250, with the high-end ticket including special autographed goodies.

By Stephen Iervolino

