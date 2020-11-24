DPS warns of increased enforcement for Thanksgiving Holiday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday, with Thanksgiving right around the corner. On Tuesday, DPS reminded motorists that increased travel can present additional challenges for drivers. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, Troopers will step up patrols beginning Wednesday, to run through Sunday. Troopers will be looking for driver who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

During DPS’ 2019 enforcement effort, a total of 59,146 warnings and citations were issued, including 6,460 for speeding; 716 for seat belt and child seat violations; 1,247 for driving without insurance; and 406 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 304 DWI arrests, 231 felony arrests and 183 fugitive arrests.