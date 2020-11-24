Rangerette Christmas Extravaganza announces new dates and venue

KILGORE — The Kilgore Rangerette’s announced Tuesday, they will host their tenth annual Christmas show Dec. 12-13 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview. The Broadway-style show, “Christmas Extravaganza 2020,” is being moved to the Belcher Center this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will maximize attendance and allow for social distancing guidelines to be observed. The Rangerette Christmas Show began in 2011 and has quickly become an annual tradition.

The community event inlcudes the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, Kilgore area dance studios, and features the Rangerette’s. This year the cast welcomes the Longview High School Viewette Officers under the direction of Debbie McGowan. The NEW dates for the production are: December 12 @ 7:00 pm and December 13 @ 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm.