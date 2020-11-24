Hundreds in line for meal give-a-way from GABC and ETFB

TYLER — A free drive-thru distribution took place Monday at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, 1,152 boxes of food were distributed to families were served in less than 2 hours in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank. There were 90 volunteers that were a part of the give-a-way, that had some cars lining up hour before it began, with cars at times in a line over a mile long. The East Texas Human Needs Network said nearly half of all families in our area have to choose between buying food and paying bills.

One volunteer told our news partner KETK, they had been there since 5 a.m. Another couple of men said they didn’t eat the day before, so they got their early to make sure they would get a box.