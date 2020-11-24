Longview Police seeking public’s help locating person of interest

LONGVIEW — A to Z Mart was robbed earlier this month. On Tuesday the Longview Police Department asked for the public’s help in the Nov. 6th robbery, where the person of interest, displayed a firearm. According to the departments post on their facebook page, the person wanted in connection is a Hispanic male that 5′ 6″, between 220 and 250 pounds. and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black mask, black pants, shoes, and backpack. Anyone with information should contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Detective Heath at 903-237-1145. Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.