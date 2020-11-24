Woman indicted of fraud charges totaling nearly 5 million dollars

Woman indicted of fraud charges totaling nearly 5 million dollarsPosted/updated on: November 24, 2020 at 11:54 am
TYLER — An indictment has been levied on Shreveport woman in federal court for allegedly defrauding a Bullard woman out of $4.85 million. According to the press brief, 44-year-old Monica Ruiz enlisted a variety of “false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises in a scheme to defraud an elderly victim.” Ruiz allegedly created multiple false personas with the victim in order to scheme her out of nearly 5 million dollars. Ruiz is facing a long line of alleged schemes including:
Ruiz had been in a coma
Ruiz had brain surgery
Ruiz was falsely arrested and imprisoned
Ruiz had bribed a judge and prosecutor
Ruiz’s son had died in a car accident in Pennsylvania
Ruiz was in a car accident
Ruiz had a kidney transplant
Ruiz daughter was committed to a mental institution
Ruiz was in jail
Ruiz’s grandmother had died
If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). The hotline is staffed 7 days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.