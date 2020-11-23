Longview Cable recipient of $5.5 million investment

LONGVIEW — Longview Cable Television revealed that they will receive a $5.5 million investment to provide Longview community homes and businesses a better internet experience. According to our news partner KETK, the city of Longview said that they wanted to make their city become more like a Gig City like that of a Tennessee town called Chattanooga. Becoming a Gig City means Longview could provide 20 to 200 times the maximum speed available than in other communities.

Don Deem, Regional Vice President said, “2021 will be an exciting time for the Longview area. There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a Gig service to all their customers, and we will be providing it throughout all of our 1,000 plus miles of plant. We are proud to continue our over 55-year service to the community as the leading cutting-edge provider for internet, television, voice and cloud services.” The $5.5 project will expand the Cableynx Broadband function. The residential community will also get more options for their internet service.